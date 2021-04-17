Queen in white, Andrea Legarreta delights in a mini skirt | Instagram

The beauty Andrea Legarreta She makes use of her extensive knowledge of fashion to look more than stunning in the Today Program; This is how she decided to look like a queen, in white and with a mini skirt.

Andrea Legarreta surprised everyone by showing off all her beauty with a huge smile and a spectacular outfit on the television show. With all the attitude and in the middle of Monday, the star of the pampered morning of Televisa She presented herself with a unique style, with a fairly short white dress, somewhat voluminous, a pair of nude sneakers and complemented her image with her beautiful long hair; plus a huge smile.

Like any professional and from the ladder of the forum of the Today Program, the beautiful blonde posed for the camera and looks so good that she decided to share the image on her official Instagram account.

In this photograph, the wife of Erik Rubin made use of the trick he recently shared, the camera captured the moment from below making Legarreta’s legs look longer and more stylized.

It may interest you: They reveal the iron judge of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy

Andrea Legarreta Martinez He shared the image on his official Instagram account on March 15 and exceeded 60 thousand reactions on the famous social network.

In the comment box of the Televisa star, her followers filled her with hearts and expressions of affection and admiration for Andrea Legarreta; in addition to highlighting how beautiful her legs are.

At 49 years old, the actress has a rather cool and relaxed style. Often the outfits of the Today Program host consist of shorts or skirts that are quite short that allow her toned legs to show off in all their glory.

It may interest you: Is Televisa bankrupt? Emilio Azcárraga lost millions

Although Andrea has not revealed the secret of her enormous beauty, the truth is that it is obvious that she is a very constant woman in her physical training.

The mother of Mia and Nina Rubín She has been at the forefront of the magazine show for many years and has proven that you can look even more beautiful over time.

There are those who assure that Legarreta wanted to become Hoy’s new producer very soon, this derived from the drop in audience since the departure of Magda Rodríguez, which Andrea Rodríguez Doria has not been able to reverse.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The rumors were very strong, mainly because they assured that the first plan of the television presenter was to fire all the current drivers without worrying about friendships.