Queen Hardesty joins the cast of the Boys spin-off series

The spin-off series on “The Boys” adds a new actress to its cast with Queen Hardesty. This is a regular on the small screen, having participated in “Brockmire” and “StartUp”, although in our featured theme for having been Joss Mardon / Weather Witch in the series “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” of the Arrowverse of The CW.

Hardesty joins other previously announced cast names including Shane Paul McGhie, Maddie Phillips, Aimee Carrero, Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway. All of them will play young superheroes, because as we know, this new series, still untitled, is set in the only university in the United States dedicated exclusively to young superheroes. A university run by the Vought International company.

It is still pending that the series receives the green light for its entire season from Amazon Prime Video. Obviously, there is no release date either.

The spinoff will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. Craig Rosenberg will serve as the series director and executive producer under his agreement with Sony. He is currently a screenwriter and executive producer of “The Boys.” “The Boys” creator Eric Kripke will also serve as an executive producer through Kripke Enterprises.

He describes the series as irreverent, rated R, exploring the lives of “hormonal and competitive” Supers as they test their physical, sexual and moral limits, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It is a series part college, part “The Hunger Games”, with all the heart, satire and humor of “The Boys.”

