Queen Elizabeth’s Great-Grandchildren: Names, Ages, Parents

The royal family is completely and totally massive, and at the very center of it? The Queen. Well, and her various tiaras, naturally. Her Majesty has four kids, all of whom got married and had babies, giving her a total of eight grandchildren. And now those grandchildren are busy having their own kids, putting the Queen’s total number of great-grandchildren at 10 — soon to be 11 once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their baby daughter this summer. Get to know the entire royal crew below, and note: Only William’s children have royal titles due to a dusty old rule, which is why they’re the three kids on this list with Prince / Princess in front of their names!

Prince george

Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton

I mean, duh, we all know Prince George! This 7-year-old little dude is going to be king one day, and he’s apparently a delight. While William and Kate try to keep their kids relatively out of the spotlight, they do deliver the occasional cute update. Like when Kate chatted about how they were spending their time in quarantine and said, “The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers. Louis’ is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!” LOL.

Princess charlotte

Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton

Fourth in line to the throne right after her big brother, Princess Charlotte just turned 6 years old, though apparently she goes around telling people she’s 16. Prince William recently told this funny story, saying “She’s 6, yeah. If you ask her, she says she’s 16. ” He added that “Charlotte says, ‘I’m 6 now, I’ll do what I want.'” Love her / kinda want her to be Queen, no offense to George.

Prince louis

Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Louis is the littlest member of the Cambridge family, but is already completely iconic. According to Kate, the 3-year-old (who’s fifth in line to the throne) is “very quick running around and he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick. I can’t keep up with him. “

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Parents: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Pool / Samir HusseinGetty Images

Unlike his cousins, two-year-old Archie is growing up in Los Angeles and living life as a private citizen due to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping away from senior royal duties. But despite the couple’s valid wish to maintain Archie’s privacy, they do provide updates every now and then (and the occasional picture on special occasions). They also make sure Archie stays in contact with his great-grandmother, the Queen, who reportedly Zoomed with him on his birthday.

Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips

Parents: Peter and Autumn Phillips

Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Savannah Phillips, age 10, is the eldest daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips (Peter is Princess Anne’s son, FYI), who, much like Meghan and Harry, aren’t working royals. Which means their kids are being raised completely out of the spotlight, and they’re only seen at group family events (think: Weddings, various occasions involving that fancy balcony at Buckingham Palace, etc). However, Savannah did have one very public and very iconic moment shush-ing Prince George at the 2018 Trooping the Color (see above). This pic should really be hanging in a museum somewhere, no?

Elizabeth Phillips Island

Parents: Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips

Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Nine-year-old Isla is Savannah’s younger sister, right behind her as 19th in line to the throne, and basically the cutest. We don’t know a ton about Isla (again, her parents value her privacy!), But she’s shown up with the royals on the annual Christmas walk, and at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, where she was a bridesmaid!

Mia grace tindall

Parents: Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall also isn’t a working royal, and therefore her kids don’t spend much time in the public eye other than family events. However, 7-year-old Mia did have a scene-stealing moment when she picked up the Queen’s purse during a group photo, which her dad Mike said happened spontaneously. “She was being a bit naughty,” he said, per People. “The Queen got it quite right when she told her, ‘Just hold the handbag now,’ and she did that. It ended up being a great photo of her. “

Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Parents: Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Lena is still pretty little (she’s only 2!) So we haven’t seen much of her at royal events. But two fun facts for ya: 1) Prince Harry is reportedly her godfather, and 2) she almost had an entirely different name. As Zara told The Telegraph in 2018 (via Hello! Magazine): “I liked the name Elena but I didn’t want her initials to be ‘ET’ so she’s Lena.”

Lucas Philip

Parents: Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Zara gave birth to her son Lucas in March 2021 (so no pics just yet), and his arrival was dramatic to say the least. Speaking on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike recounted, “A little baby boy arrived at my house … Arrived very quickly, didn’t make it to hospital, on the bathroom floor.” He added, “So yeah, it was run to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”

August brooksbank

Parents: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

August made his grand debut earlier this year in February, and thanks to his mom being one of the only royals with an Instagram, we’ve seen a ton of him. Baby August is named after his great-grandfathers on both sides of his family, and is currently living with his parents at Frogmore Cottage — the UK home of Meghan and Harry.

And speaking of the Sussexes, they’re expecting a daughter this summer (exact due date TBD), so we’ll be adding her to this list once she arrives!

