Queen Elizabeth’s Grandchildren: Names, Ages, Family Details

When you think of the royal family, you probably think of The Queen, some castles, the cuteness that is Princess Charlotte, and … IDK, a bunch of frolicking corgis. But the thing is, the royal family is truly huge. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had four children (hi, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward), meaning they have a ton of grandchildren. Yes, obviously Prince William and Prince Harry are on this list, but Her Majesty also has grandchildren who are less in the spotlight — and don’t even have titles. Let’s get to know all Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren real quick!

Prince william

Parents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana

I mean, duh! Prince William, 38, is second in line to the throne right after his dad, Prince Charles, and as such, he has a hugely important relationship with his grandmother. And according to The Sunday Times, recent scandal and drama in the royal family has brought William even closer to Her Majesty — a royal courtier said that “this has changed the way the Queen sees him and values ​​his input,” and that their views are “More aligned than ever.”

William himself opened up about his close relationship with his grandmother in the ITV documentary Our Queen at 90, saying, “Growing up, having this figurehead, having this stability above me has been incredible …. I have been able to explore, understand , slightly carve my own path. I greatly appreciate and value that protection. ”

Also, watch this please lol:

Prince harry

Parents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana

While 36-year-old Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne (so pretty high in the line of succession!), He’s no longer a senior working member of the royal family due to stepping away from his royal duties and moving to LA with Meghan Markle and their son Archie. But Harry has remained super close to his grandmother, who he often chats with on Zoom. He also stressed that claims he blindsided the Queen by leaving his royal duties were false, telling Oprah, “No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her.”

Sadly, Harry hasn’t been able to spend much time with the Queen due to Covid travel restrictions, but he did reunite with her at Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

Zara Phillips

Parents: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Zara Phillips, 39, will be 20th in line to the throne once Baby Sussex is born, and unlike a lot of her cousins, she’s not a working royal. But she is a casual Olympian who won a silver medal at the 2012 Games in London! Another difference between Zara and her cousins? She doesn’t have a title, which was a decision her parents made. Zara spoke about how she’s grateful for their choice in 2015, telling The Times, “I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do.”

Despite not being a working royal, Zara and her husband Mike are close to Her Majesty, and royal expert Ingrid Seward even told The Sun that the Queen has a “tighter bond with them than she does with Kate and William.” She added, “ The Queen has always adored Zara and is so proud of her riding success. They have a lot in common as they talk horses and the Queen has invested in several horses for her. “

Peter phillips

Parents: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Lol, what to say about Peter Phillips? Anne’s 43-year-old son (who is poised to be 17th in line to the throne) isn’t exactly like the other royals, by which I mean he recently did an ad for literal milk. Like, no, he’s not a working member of the royal family, but wow.

Anyway, Peter and the Queen are also tight despite his dairy sponcon, and back in 2016, he told the Telegraph, “I’ve always been very close to my grandmother, and we speak often. She has been an inspirational person throughout my life . “

Princess beatrice

Parents: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Thirty-two-year-old Princess Beatrice is the oldest daughter of Andrew and Sarah, and seems exceedingly fond of her grandmother. In fact, Beatrice (who’ll be tenth in line to the throne once Meghan and Harry’s daughter is born this summer) wore one of Queen Elizabeth’s vintage dresses to her wedding — and Her Majesty was one of just a handful of guests at the ceremony due to Covid restrictions.

A source told People that Queen Elizabeth actually saved her own 1947 wedding tiara for Beatrice to wear on her special day, saying “Beatrice talks about her grandmother often, and it’s clear there’s a strong bond there. The dress and the tiara could not have been more perfect. “

Princess eugenie

Parents: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie, 31, is the youngest daughter of Andrew and Sarah, and set to be 11th in line to the throne. Like her sister, she has a close relationship with her grandmother — who she calls “granny.” In fact, Queen Elizabeth was among the first people Eugenie told about her engagement to Jack Brooksbank, saying “Granny actually knew right at the beginning, she was one of the very few people.”

Eugenie often accompanies her grandmother to formal events, and spends a lot of time with her at the royals’ Balmoral estate, which she’s gushed about. “It’s the most beautiful place on Earth,” she said in the documentary Our Queen at 90. “I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands … Walks, picnics, dogs — a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs! —and people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise we’re all there, so it’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be — for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run. “

Lady Louise Windsor

Parents: Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex

Lady Louise Windsor is the 17-year-old daughter of Edward and Sophie, and despite being 15th in line to the throne, she happens to be Queen Elizabeth’s favorite grandchild (lol, sorry Wills and Harry). As a source told The Sun: “She has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favorite grandchild, closely followed by James.”

Louise and her brother have stayed pretty out of the spotlight, but they’re taking on more royal duties in the wake of Meghan and Harry stepping down. So, why isn’t Lady Louise a Princess? Apparently, Edward and Sophie simply didn’t want their kids to have titles — and, according to The Express, they obtained the Queen’s consent to opt out. I mean … “Lady” also seems pretty fancy, but okay!

James Viscount Severn

Parents: Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex

James Viscount Severn is rarely seen at royal events due to being just 13 (and 14th in line to the throne), but he’s also a fave of the Queen’s! That same source told The Sun, “The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James relish their time at Balmoral,” so it seems like he spends a lot of time with his grandmother. Like his older sister, James doesn’t have a HRH (His Royal Highness) title, but Sophie told the Sunday Times he can opt in when he turns 18:

“We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it’s highly unlikely. “

What James does have? A whole-ass lake named after him in Canada. On that note, so long, farewell, off to pretend the Queen is my grandmother!

