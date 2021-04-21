Queen Elizabeth’s birthday where she was shot 6

The queen had left Buckingham Palace mounted on her trusty black Burmese horse only 15 minutes before, she was surprised by the shots, and above all because nothing happened to her when she received them. For an instant there was something confusedBut she quickly regained her composure, controlled the horse, and continued on her route as her ceremonial escort closed ranks around her and she rode back.

Your attacker Marcus sarjeant was a ex-cadet that he left the air force, navy and army as well. It was proclaimed antimonarchicalBut when asked why he shot the queen, he only replied: “I wanted to be famous. I wanted to be someone ”. He was tried under the Treason Law, found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison, but was released after three years.