Queen Elizabeth will not abdicate despite the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, experts say

Queen Elizabeth II of England has suffered a great loss with the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who has been by her side for 74 years. But despite the blow received, experts in the royal family believe the monarch, about to turn 95, will not abdicate.

As reported by the Reuters agency, there are no signs that the longest-lived monarch in the history of the United Kingdom give the throne to your son Carlos, who is 72 years old and is the oldest heir ever to exist in Great Britain.

“I can assure you that the queen will not abdicate”, historian Hugo Vickers, an expert on the English royal family, told Reuters. “There are indications that the queen is in very good health and hopefully she will remain our queen for as long as possible,” he added.

The reason is in its own history

Experts in the royal family say that part of the reason Elizabeth will avoid giving up the crown was the way she became queen herself. When he was born in 1926, he was not expected to become a monarch.

But his uncle Edward VIII abdicated because of his love for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, which the British establishment considered an unacceptable union, causing a constitutional crisis that caused the crown to pass to her father George VI, when she was 10 years old.

“It’s a job for life”, said Isabel, echoing a promise she made on her 21st birthday in 1947. Speaking to the nation, while on tour in South Africa, she said: “I declare to you that my whole life, long or short, will be dedicated at your service and at the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong “.

It was a commitment he repeated on the 60th anniversary of his accession to the throne, and when high-level advisers at Buckingham Palace are asked whether abdication is possible, they always give the same answer: “Life means life.”

This means that he would not follow in the footsteps of other European monarchs like King Juan Carlos of Spain, who abdicated in 2014, King Albert of Belgium, who resigned in 2013, and Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, who resigned the same year.

No abdicate, but delegate yes

However, what is contemplated is that the monarch delegate even more to your son Carlos and your grandson Guillermo. In the last decade, he has almost abandoned international tours and reduced the number of his endorsements, passing his role in dozens of charities, academic institutions and sports bodies to other members of the royal family.

“While the queen might step back and see more of Prince Charles and Prince William doing representation work... the queen will remain very firmly the queen, “said historian Robert Lacey, historical consultant on the hit series The Crown.