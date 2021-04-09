Queen Elizabeth will fire Philip of Edinburgh Without ceremony? | AFP

Apparently, the rituals and customs that have remained for several years in British royalty will not be present to dismiss the Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, who in life was the husband of Queen Elizabeth for 73 years, the same one who after his recent departure was known, who will not star in a “state funeral”. What is the reason?

Philip of Edinburgh, the “consort“of the monarch of England, Queen Isabel, will not have a “state funeral”, confirmed The College of Arms through a statement:

The body of His Royal Highness will rest at Windsor Castle before the funeral at St George’s Chapel. This decision conforms to the customs and wishes of “His Royal Highness.”

So far, the details that will imply the last goodbye that the members of the British Family will offer to anyone have not yet been confirmed “Royal Navy officer“, for Isabel II, her” rock “as described by the sovereign on several occasions.

Duke Philippe of Edinburgh who held various titles when he married Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Marie (Queen Elizabeth) in 1947, among them, the treatment as “Royal Highness”, would manifest months before his health condition relapsed, that he did not want any type of celebration or honors in the middle of its 100th anniversary which it would celebrate in the month of June of this year.

Therefore, he would also have revealed to his wife, the current sovereign of the British throne, what his will would be as soon as the farewell of his remains and everything seems to indicate that the zenith who left at the age of 99, would want the most solemn of ceremonies.

Likewise, it was reported by the institution of @ rm @ s professionals made up of officials who constitute the highest heraldic authority in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, it has been clarified that none of the protocol acts will be carried out by tradition such as ” state funeral “or a” burning chapel “prior to the religious ceremony.

It is believed that the father of Prince Charles of Wales, future heir to the British throne, will be transferred to St George’s Chapel before being buried in Frogmore Gardens, it is presumed.

This, in order to avoid crowds in the presence of the health crisis, which is why it has apparently been reiterated to the public do not attend any of the events that will take place in the next few days nor do they approach Buckingham Palace to pay their respects. .

Similarly, it transpired that the sovereign and mother of the princes Carlos, Ana, Andrés and Eduardo will keep eight days of mourning which begin tomorrow. There is no UK public holiday declared. But it has been known that the flags of the union will be flown at half mast in public buildings throughout the country where the current key figure of royalty is located.

Likewise, it is expected that in the next few hours both the sovereign and the prime minister Boris Johnson will report on the so-called “Operation Forth Bridge” a protocol stipulated by the monarch with the steps to follow for the funeral acts of the duke, who would say he wanted be honored with a simple, military-style funeral.

What is a state funeral?

This type of ceremony is known as part of a protocol to honor the highest royal figures of a country. An event of the utmost importance according to the character which is carried out publicly.

An event that by its nature allows the invitation of the entire public who wishes to attend and in which locals pay tribute and a farewell.

After the ceremony becomes official, a national duel is decreed for three days, places and buildings raise a half-flagpole, as well as private enclosures, but in this case it is not mandatory.

In the case of the departure of Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, the consort of Queen Elizabeth will be fired in the middle of a period of national mourning, however, it is expected that more details will be released in a few hours by Queen Elizabeth and Minister Boris Johnson.