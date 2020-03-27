Queen Elizabeth prepares her outcome and Prince Charles may not occupy the throne | Instagram

The United Kingdom is very affected by the wave of victims that the coronavirus has caused, to this is added the threat of losing its monarch the Queen Isabel, same that apparently has hinted, its end could be very close.

The monarch The British has already communicated a series of provisions within the palace, the most difficult decision which is also known to the Prince carlos.

It was recently learned that the son of the sovereign of England, Charles was infected with coronavirus, which further increased the suspicions that the queen also tested positive after having also been in contact with an employee who had been infected, they point out.

You may be interested Queen Elizabeth in serious danger, could be infected with coronavirus

However, this has only been left in speculation since the monarch refuses to submit to the test and has ordered a series of decisions that have been revealed by the communication cabinet of Clarence house.

Although it has not presented symptoms of having the virus, neither she nor Philip of Edinburgh, and has already given express orders on the steps to follow when he says goodbye to this world, for this he has taken refuge in the british law. Before the last breath, His Majesty must appoint at least two Councilors of State among the five heirs of legal age.

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s are, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptized wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton © ️SussexRoyal

A shared post from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jul 6, 2019 at 8:14 p.m. PDT

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The candidates that are being targeted would be the Prince carlos, Prince William, Harry, Prince Andrés and even Felipe himself.

However, the scenario that would remain is so complex that the most viable one only leaves William as the only immediate heir to the throne, Harry lives in Canada, Andrés in a scandal with the FBI and Philip already very old and Carlos with coronavirus.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Still the issues are debated in the air What will finally happen after the queen leaves?

Everything related to this event if it ever arrives is contemplated in the operation “Operation London Bridge“If, on the contrary, the Duke of Edinburgh leaves this world, the operation is called”Operation Forth Bridge“and as for Carlos’s”Operation Menai Bridge“The three are secret operations and are kept very safe under 7 keys.

You can also read Queen Elizabeth defy the Coronavirus and launch an urgent message

However, what is known is that at the moment of leaving the Queen, her remains would not rest next to those of her husband, the above as revealed by the British newspaper The Guardian.

.