It transpired that despite the current economic situation derived from the Covid-19 the monarch’s personal expenses Queen isabel II they do not stop increasing.

Although the coronavirus has unleashed a crisis After the economy was abruptly halted by the threatening pandemic, some areas of society have not been shaken by the situation.

One of them is that of royalty, in the environment of the Queen Isabel II Those who insure do not skimp on their expenses despite the current serious situation faced by the pandemic.

They ensure that the monarch who has a wide range of colorful looks to his multiple royal residences and the maintenance of these involve large expenses that are increasing every time.

This budget increasingly requires the contribution of the English taxpayers themselves who generate a contribution of 70 million of pounds and with the increase in the current crisis, far from what could be expected, these would not decrease.

Proof of this was a comment from the editor Katie Nicholl, same that said to the Express.uk portal:

Britain’s royal family is famous for its traditional dedicated service ceremonies and lavish spending.

On the other hand, there is also the significant expense involved in residences real:

They are incredibly expensive to manage and the invoices are truly amazing. It is a time to tighten the belt, its costs continue to rise.

The own employees who work for the British sovereign have revealed that the queen’s wardrobe occupies another room in the Buckingham Palace.

In the morning when you get up, the mother of Prince carlos and wife of Felipe de Edinburgh chooses the outfit he will wear that day and to remember the garments he has two sketches with a piece of cloth that defines whether it is silk, cotton or wool.

The long-standing sovereign of 94 years She likes brightly colored outfits and matching hats, as that also helps set her apart from the crowds, one of the factors that her dressmaker Angela Kelly or designer Stewart Parvin takes well into account.

Apparently it is one of the characteristics that the sovereign shares with the wife of her grandson Harry, Meghan Markle, which was marked as “wasteful “, points out the magazine “Who“

