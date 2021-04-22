Queen Elizabeth meets 95 without Prince Harry, returns with Meghan | AP

Contrary to popular belief, Prince Harry flew from the United Kingdom into the arms of Meghan markle, they assure, last Monday, the grandson of Queen Isabel He returned to California before the monarch turned 95.

Apparently the prince harry He was very concerned about having traveled without the Duchess of Sussex and planned to return as soon as possible to California where he lives with his wife, and his first-born, Archie.

So for many it was a great surprise to hear the news that the son of Prince Charles of Wales she did not stay in the UK for more days, or at least until her grandmother’s birthday, as perhaps many would have speculated.

According to the newspaper The Sunday Times, royal commentators expected that the youngest son of the deceased Diana of Wales would star in a longer stay in his country of origin, taking into account that the family would have many topics to talk about. which could not have been addressed during the weekend.

Apparently, as they would reveal, Prince William’s younger brother, Henry Charles Albert David, “was interested in spending more time with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Prince William and more family in the coming days, possibly staying in the UK for the 95th birthday of the monarch, which will be celebrated in private, “it transcended.

However, last Monday, the new member of Silicon Valley (the new company where he would work) was seen escorted to the airport according to some photos from a British newspaper.

Prince Harry leaves pending meetings upon his return.

Apparently, Harry would have spent a brief time with his grandmother in the gardens of Frogmore Cottage, where the Californian’s husband was quarantined upon his arrival in the UK, and before meeting his family to say goodbye to his grandfather. , Philip of Edinburgh, revealed reports.

Now, the house where he and Meghan spent a short period after getting married in the United Kingdom, is occupied by his cousin Eugenia de York and her family whom they point to, the Sussexes decided to leave the place so that they had all the comforts, now, it was the same one that gave Harry asylum on his recent visit.

Also, versions circulated that Prince Charles of Wales longed to chat with his son and settle the differences between them and although with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, things could be even more complex, last Saturday, April 17, during the funeral service to Felipe, the “fan royals” sighted a ray of hope among the brothers.

Although days before it was warned, no signs of affection were expected between the two, a few words that the brothers exchanged at the end of the ceremony as they walked leaving the Chapel of San Jorge, was taken as a small act of faith, possibly the grandchildren of the sovereign they need time so they can regain their close sibling relationship.

Apprehensively, Harry would have met with his father and William for around two hours to “clear up any misunderstandings,” sources have testified.

Although the substance of this brief meeting was not known, some of the witnesses have anticipated that “they may well have addressed the issues of” Megxit “and Oprah Winfrey, although surely, time would not have been enough for things to turn out well. among them.

As for the 95th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth, by tradition it is not a day that Her Majesty celebrates as it is since she is still going through the departure of her husband, Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, it was known, that few people will be able to see her and be with her, possibly just Prince Andrew, his granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, and the Countess of Wessex.