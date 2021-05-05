Queen Elizabeth just released her own beer and it’s on sale!

This is not the first time that the Queen has dedicated herself to producing alcohol. He already has his own brand of gin, Celebration Gin, which is made in a distillery on the estate. Previously, Buckingham Palace launched its own gin made with ingredients grown in the courtyard of the Queen’s house in London.

It is known that the queen likes the glass. She enjoys a daily gin cocktail and Dubonnet with a lemon wedge and lots of ice just before lunchaccording to Darren McGrady, a former palace chef.

The second bottle of gin has a special flavor and costs $ 41 pounds. And as they describe, the addition of the hand picked berries, which grows on Blackthorn shrubs in the UK, gives gin “a unique and intense fruit flavor“.