After it was revealed that some of the employees could have been infected with Coronavirus, the concerns do not stop for the British Royal Family, especially regarding the Queen Isabel, since one of his closest workers apparently is infected.

The news has put in check the royal palace who maintains special care with the QueenHowever, this has not prevented her from having contact with some of the people who work for her.

However, the risk he runs continues to worry his members, since if the monarch’s bodyguard tested positive for the coronavirus, the same sovereign could present the same risk.

It is worth mentioning that another of the monarch’s employees was already suspected, so for their safety and that of the duke, both were transferred to the castle of Windsor, where they are more isolated and more protected.

While in the palace, the alarms went off first with the Prince carlos 71 years old son of the Queen and heir to the throne, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Two days later the Prime Minister was informed Boris Johnson who also announced to the United Kingdom that he contracted the condition.

However, the British tabloids spread the news that a soldier of infantry who has been in regular contact with Isabel II in Windsor, his bodyguard, who has attended the residence every day to walk the monarch’s dogs and deliver their letters and messages.

It is worth mentioning that as reported, “this person is already isolated after knowing the test result “.

Everyone is terrified, not only by themselves but also by the queen and the duke. If everyone around them has not been tested, they should do it, “the informant told the aforementioned tabloid. He added: “There is a palpable sense of fear in the air right now.

Both Elizabeth II and her husband, Philip of Edinburgh, who will turn 99 in June, remain isolated in Windsor, where they are closely monitored for being at risk because of their advanced age.

As for the other members of the royalty, they have left the palace and moved to other properties of the monarch, while Harry Y Meghan they already live in Los Angeles.

UK in crisis due to coronavirus

It is worth mentioning that the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 It has already spread throughout much of the UK in a very short time, so far the virus has spread around 1,228 human lives.

As reported 209 dead in the last 24 hours, and the total number of cases of contagion is 19,522, according to the balance, of which 163 are in critical condition.

