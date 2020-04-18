Queen Elizabeth in an unusual event, her ex-daughter-in-law Fergie as a cinderella in her forties | Instagram

In an unusual event the Queen Isabel He never imagined that he could see one of his closest members sweating the fat as he realized his ex-daughter-in-law is, Fergie.

The Queen Isabel she has always been very informed of what is happening around her specifically with the members of her family, such is the case of her granddaughters on the part of her son Andrés who despite the distancing that has occurred with her ex daughter-in-law he always knows each of his steps.

However, on this occasion, the monarch is surprised since she never believed that she would ever see Fergie in these conditions.

It transpired that glamor slipped through the window of the home of the ex-wife of the son of the sovereign of England, Fergie, the one who was the wife of Prince andres He appeared in the public eye in an appearance far from what he once was: Someone who belonged to royalty.

The former daughter-in-law of the British monarch, Sarah Ferguson, Currently she looks and acts like any other citizen who cleans her house.

From the former member of the royalty who always distinguished himself by an elegant demeanor, although he did not try very hard at it, left the glamor in the wardrobe

Now she has the attitude of being like a normal citizen who brings her hair tousled and modestly dressed while doing a cleaning deep in her house, this while sweating the fat drop of hard work that in her married stage would not have lived even in dreams.

The one who was a great friend of Lady Di, Sarah Ferguson ó Fergie has also adapted to the confinement that has forced her in-laws, the United Kingdom and the rest of the world to stay at home.

However, Fergie He seems to have searched for a hobby to evade confinement in his home, now that he cannot even attend to the shadows of his foundation, this after some images in which he appears doing his housework.

Definitely the image of Fergie it overshadows all other photos that might emerge from royalty during confinement.

Fergie is natural, in an image unthinkable for British society and for the possible displeasure of the Queen Isabel, who has never shown any kind of approach with her ex-daughter-in-law, now less than ever.

The image of the famous Duchess of York, has already been circulated by all means, and was shared through the Instagram account @ windsor.royal.family

Similarly, it is worth mentioning that the

image She received positive comments that hint that they even feel identified with the former royal. It is not difficult to imagine His Majesty’s opinion.

