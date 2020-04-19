Queen Elizabeth, in something unusual breaks traditions in the United Kingdom in her 68 years of life | Instagram

The British monarch, Queen isabel II It has determined some radical decisions for the first time throughout its 68 years of life.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the british society As has happened in much of the world, the British sovereign made rigorous decisions.

And it is that it transpired that the sovereign british He has ordered that no acts be carried out that risk the health of his subjects.

Decision that has been considered unprecedented by the monarch and which a few years ago would have been somewhat unusual, since the dynamics within the British crown as the world has changed significantly.

Elizabeth II who went through the Second World War, the great mist of London and now the COVID-19 He has determined to take care of all his subjects before the dreaded virus.

Prince Charles’s mother, Isabel II In a show of consciousness, he established that a new series of dynamics will no longer be carried out at the moment, some of them are:

Cheers with guns to commemorate your birthday, next April 21, something that has always been distinguished during his reign, however, today they will break the tradition.

It is worth mentioning that the “Arms salute“It is of great importance, and it is a symbolic act of the royal family on solemn occasions, just as it will be next Tuesday, April 21 when Isabel reaches 94 years of age.

However, due to the circumstances that have affected British society it was considered that this would not be appropriate out of respect for all the victims of the pandemic in UK.

Similarly in another of the surprising acts, the long-lived sovereign He made a new historical movement with which he breaks traditions and with a speech outside of what was planned, he addressed his nation.

Likewise, the flags will not be raised as it happened on those occasions, they inform, by instruction of the monarch herself, also the iconic will not be carried out Trooping the Color in June, as London and the entire country remain isolated so far.

