Queen Elizabeth in serious danger, could be infected with coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth in grave danger, could be infected with coronavirus | Instagram

They point out that the Queen Isabel could be in serious danger since it could be infected with Coronavirus.

The foregoing has generated great suspicion due to the fact that one of the employees of the British sovereign is infected so they do not rule out the possibility that the virus already lives in the organism of the monarch.

Although the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had moved into his residence of Windsor to pass the quarantine days and avoid risks of contagionHowever, the queen could already have been infected, they point out.

The royal couple met at the Windsor castle as Philip from Edinburgh he was at Sandringham and from there he was flown by helicopter to meet the monarch.

It is in this building that the queen usually spends weekends and holidays while in London.

But where did the rumor come from that the queen may have contracted the virus?

The reasons stem from the fact that the mansion where the queen was, is located in the heart of London, (Palace of Buckingham) The personnel who work there is more numerous than the one that exists in the residence of Windsor, reason why in the latter the risk of contagion is lower.

However, some rumors spread by the British tabloids have suggested that one of the employees of the residence of London of the British monarch would be infected, a fact that occurred while the queen was in said property.

It is worth mentioning that the Palace of Queen It has 500 staff members, which logically exists a latent risk of contagion.

So far, it has not been confirmed whether the Queen Isabel She has already undergone a test to verify if she really is a carrier of the virus, however various information circulating indicates that measures have been taken to protect all the employees and people involved.

Meanwhile, the monarch left the residence days ago where she lived in her luxurious bunker and issued a speech in which he spread force throughout his nation to resist the onslaught of this epidemic, thus also sending a message to not give up and continue with the corresponding tasks.

