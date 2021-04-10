Queen Elizabeth in mourning for 8 days after the death of her husband

In an official statement issued Friday, the palace said, “During the coronavirus pandemic, and in light of current government councils and social distancing guidelines, Her Majesty The Queen is considering modified ceremonial and funeral arrangements for Her Royal Highness. the Duke of Edinburgh Details will be confirmed in due course.

“With the safety and well-being of the public in mind, and in accordance with government guidelines, members of the public are asked not to gather in crowds. Those who wish to express their condolences are asked to do so as safest way possible, and not to meet at Royal Residences ”.