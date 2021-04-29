Queen Elizabeth II’s gold Nintendo Wii for sale

A gold Nintendo Wii designed for Queen Elizabeth II. Could there be something more exclusive in the video game industry? Well sure there is some Super Mario for NES sealed in a basement, but this is just as exclusive.

Although this Nintendo Wii was designed for Queen Elizabeth II, it does not mean that some games were thrown in it to test on Wii Sports, but it is an unprecedented collector’s item that can now be yours from … 300,000 euros.

The Queen Elizabeth II Wii, which was designed for her in 2009, and that in one way or another carried out in the hands of a collector has been put up for sale in an Ebay auction whose starting price is more than a quarter of a million euros. An exclusive price for an even more exclusive item.

A Nintendo Wii designed as a gift for the Queen of England

The Nintendo Wii designed and manufactured for Reina (although there is no evidence that she ever used it) it is bathed in 24 karat gold. A precious material that is both in the console and in the Wiimote remote itself. In addition, for the $ 300,000 starting price, you not only get the console, also a physical version of THQ’s Big Family Games.

Of course, if you are interested in doing with this Nintendo Wii console of the Queen of England, hurry up. The $ 300,000 is just the starting price, so the price may go up over time. The console appears to be in good condition, according to its current owner:

The console is in working order, the username is “THQ” and it has firmware 3.2E. The Wii-mote has some wear on the underside. Auction description

The auction is quite recent, and it doesn’t seem to have much traction at the moment, but you already know how these things related to exclusivity and video game legend work.

Regardless of the price for which it ends up selling, the buyer will also have to pay an additional dollar for shipping costs, which are not included in the price of the console.

Related