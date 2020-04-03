Royalty experts said this will be the fifth televised speech he has given during his 68 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II will give an unusual and historic address to the nation this Sunday, as Britain grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19 increasingly lethal.

The government established virtual isolation by pub closings, restaurants and almost all shops, banning social gatherings and ordering Britons to stay at home unless it is absolutely essential to go out.

The measures seek to stop the spread of the epidemic. Officials said on Friday that the death toll in the UK among those who tested positive for the new virus had risen by 684 to 3,605, up 23 percent from the previous day.

“His Majesty the Queen has recorded a special broadcast for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth concerning the coronavirus outbreak, ”Buckingham Palace said in a statement, without giving details on its content.

On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST)

Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.

As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @ RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b

– The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020

The message, which was recorded in the Windsor castle Where the 93-year-old monarch is living alongside her husband, Prince Philip, will be broadcast on Sunday, she added.

The Queen seldom addresses the nation, other than her annual televised Christmas message, generally to thank or bring reassurance in times of crisis.

Royalty experts said this will be the fifth televised speech he has given during his 68 years on the throne.

The last was in 2012 after celebrations to mark her 60th birthday as queen, which occurred a decade after her previous speech on her mother’s death in 2002, when she thanked the British for their messages of condolences.

He also gave a speech at the beginning of the Gulf war in 1991 and delivered a grim message live after the death of her daughter-in-law, Princess Diana, in a car accident in Paris in 1997, amid countless displays of pain and criticism of the royal family’s response.

(Rts)