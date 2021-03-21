Queen Elizabeth II to promote diversity among her employees following Meghan Markle’s accusation of racism

The UK monarchy will review its internal regulations to encourage “diversity” among your employees, in order to expand the representation of minorities, reports this Sunday the BBC, citing palace sources.

According to the public channel, the royal family, led by Queen Elizabeth II, supports the initiative, which includes the possible appointment of a ‘head of diversity’ who would ensure that the objectives are met in the palaces of Buckingham, Kensington and Clarence House.

The sources stressed to the BBC that there are already measures in this regard but “the desired progress has not been seen” and also that this new policy had been planned since before Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, revealed in an interview in the United States that they felt they had received racist treatment.

In conversation with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, they claimed, among other things, that a member of the royal family had shown “concern” for skin color that her son Archie would have before he was born.

Winfrey, on behalf of the couple, who now live in Los Angeles, later clarified that the comments had not been made by even Isabel II, 94 years old, nor by her husband, Philip, 99.

In response to the allegations, the monarchy said in a statement that, “although the memories (of what happened) may vary”, it takes the issue of alleged racism “seriously” and will resolve it in private.

Days later, Prince William, second in line to the throne, stressed during a public ceremony that his family “It’s not racist at all.”

The allegations of alleged racism, in addition to others of alleged negligence in handling workplace harassment, threaten to undermine the reputation of the British monarchy, as the United Kingdom it is a multicultural country and Elizabeth II is head of state in 16 countries of the Commonwealth or commonwealth of former British colonies.