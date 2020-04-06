Queen Elizabeth II sends message of hope to England | AP

Britain I needed a message of hope on Sunday and fortunately Queen Elizabeth II managed to deliver it.

Queen Elizabeth II offered support to a country locked in the coronavirus pandemic, promising the nation that it would meet the challenge and would outbreak.

The 93-year-old monarch recognized the suffering that many of her nation’s families have gone through and experienced due to the global pandemic caused by the COVID-19.

Also known by the name coronavirus, it has infected more than 47,806 people in the UK and killed at least 4,934 of them.

This has been her fourth message after 68 long years of reign, she made speeches after the Queen Mother in 2002 lost her life, before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, and at the time of the first War of the Gulf in 1991.

She turned to the wisdom of his decades as Britain’s head of state to urge resolution in a time of crisis.

“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different,” he said. “This time we unite with all the nations of the world in a common effort, using the great advances in science and our instinctive compassion to heal,” he said.

His comments were broadcast just moments before Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office announced that he had been admitted to the hospital for “precautionary tests”.

The monarch praised Britain’s beloved National Health Service in a broadcast that showed images of medical teams preparing to fight the virus.

In addition to other essential services, they were also praised for their majesty, as images of soldiers loading medical equipment into trucks appeared on the screen. He also praised ordinary citizens who adhere to the terms of the blockade and stay home and help prevent the spread of the virus.

“I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and that every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times,” said the queen.

“I hope that in the coming years everyone can be proud of how they responded to this challenge,” he said. “Those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as anyone.”

