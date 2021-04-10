Queen Elizabeth II says goodbye to her beloved Prince Philip: “He has been my strength”

Queen elizabeth ii she has said goodbye to her lover prince philip through the Instagram account of “The Royal Family”. William and Harry’s grandmother has said: “Quite simply, he has been my strength and my permanence all these years. Both I and all his family, this and many other countries, we owe him much more than he would ever claim and even know“.

Many personalities in the world have sent their condolences to the royal family. Among these also Pope Francis, who conveyed his condolences to Queen Elizabeth for the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, of whom he highlighted his “record of public service,” the Holy See reported in a statement, as reported by EFE.

The pontiff offered his condolences to the monarch in a telegram sent to Buckingham Palace on her behalf, as usual, by the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. “Saddened to learn of the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, His Holiness Pope Francis offers his heartfelt condolences to His Majesty and members of the Royal Family“The letter reads.

The pontiff highlights from the prince his “devotion to his marriage” with the sovereign and his family, his “record of public service” and his commitment to “the education and progress of future generations.” And he blessed all who have suffered this loss. The Duke of Edinburgh died Friday at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 and the queen has proclaimed eight days of mourning.

In April 2014, Francis received the Queen of England, head of the Anglican Church, and her husband in the Vatican, fourteen years after their last trip to Rome, in 2000 to meet with the then Pope John Paul II.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will not have a state funeral