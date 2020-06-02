Joan M. BORRÀS

Dressed as a bride with a platinum wig, infinite nails and a satisfyer in the garter, like a Bond girl with a gun to her belt and straps on the beach, with polka dot bikini, fan and comb and wearing tattoos and a raised brunette, Leticia does not cut a hair and offers four minutes of authentic trash culture. A bizarre Spanish full of chroma, streets of abandoned urbanizations and gardens with a swimming pool for a wedding and baptism restaurant.

The song? It turns out that Leticia’s boyfriend leaves her standing on the altar (on the beach) and does not hesitate to take justice by his hand as if from aKill billcañí will be treated. And with a Pablo Escobar hitting him threatening the boy with a thunderbolt: “I am Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria, I am his employer and my eyes are everywhere. If you harm my niece Leticia, I give her lead, you bastard, son You bitch, gonorrhea! ” Unpayable.

The QueenIsabel II, 94, went out this weekend for the first time since the confinement of riding a horse in the vicinity of Windsor Castle, according to photographs released Monday by the British media. The sovereign was seen riding a 14-year-old pony named “Balmoral Fern” on the grounds surrounding her official residence.

It is here, an hour from London, where the British monarch has isolated herself along with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, and a small group of employees during the confinement imposed by the Executive in late March to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In the last snapshot taken of Elizabeth II, she was seen leaving a vehicle at Buckingham Palace (London) on March 19, along with her two dogs, “Candy” and “Vulcan”.

The queen fulfilled her official obligations until the day before the confinement measures were decreed, although she held her last weekly hearing with the prime minister,Boris Johnson, by phone.

In the new images, the sovereign is seen wearing a colorful scarf around her head and a full tweed outfit, white gloves and boots. Elizabeth II also spent her birthday on April 21, confined with the princePhilipand many celebratory events had to be canceled this year due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the prince’s controversy continuesWilliamand his wife,Katherine, for the extensive article published by “Tatler” magazine under the title “Catherine the Great”. The Dukes of Cambridge have decided to take action on the matter with the announcement of a lawsuit before the courts for what they consider a “cruel, sexist and shameful” text.

What has been most stinging in the Windsor article, signed by Anna Pasternak and supported by statements from various sources, are the criticism of the defects of the future queen. Especially when he makes a parallel between the bulimia that the princess sufferedDiana of Walesand Catherine’s physicist, with the comment that she is “dangerously thin”. Also when, citing an anonymous source, Catherine, 38, is said to be “furious” at the alleged increase in her official commitments following the departure of the Dukes of Sussex royal family,EnriqueandMeghan. “She feels exhausted and trapped. She is working as hard as a high-level CEO, forced to work all the time, without much vacation,” says “Tatler.”

Kensignton Palace last week issued a statement noting which the article “contains a series of inaccuracies and false statements.” Regarding thinness, he assures: “It is an extremely cruel and hurtful appreciation. It is disgusting. It is sexist and embarrasses women in the worst case. It also ensures that the piece was not presented to the palace” before publication ” .

The magazine responded by assuring that the editor-in-chief,Richard Dennen, endorsed the reports of Anna Pasternak and her sources. “Kensington knew we were working on that ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and asked them to work on it together. The fact that they deny knowing it is categorically untrue.” Several journalists who follow the royal family’s concerns have also expressed their doubts these days as they think that those closest to Kate Middleton would never speak to a media outlet.

According to the “Mail on Sunday”, the duchess “politely” refused to pose for the cover of “Tatler” magazine last February. According to this newspaper, Prince William and Catherine sent a letter to the magazine demanding that the article be removed from the internet and citing a source “close to royalty” Catherine’s profile is said to be “full of lies.”

