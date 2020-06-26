Queen Elizabeth II prepares to leave the throne after 68 years | AP

Queen Elizabeth II is ready to give him the throne to someone else, but many rumored that it has been because of the strong controversies in which she has been involved a few weeks ago regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

Several British media have reported that Queen Elizabeth is preparing her succession to the throne, Prince Charles being the possible successor.

Now the Queen is making all the preparations to give someone else her precious throne as she is close to turning 95, according to a source close to them.

It may interest you: Lady Diana with a rebellious spirit challenged Queen Elizabeth on several occasions

However there is a rumor that has been quite strong for a few weeks and that is that many people comment that one of the reasons for his departure is due to scandal in which the royal family was involved due to the close friendship between Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, and Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew was very criticizedbecause it is known that he had a very good friendship with Epstein, who was accused of p3dophilia and have a network of minors who used the same thing and share it with their friends.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

There was also something that made the situation more complicated, since Andrés had a television interview which did not have the approval of the kingdom.

From all that has happened, it can be concluded that the first in the list to take office on the throne is the Prince carlos.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In addition, the Queen requested that abandon their duties as a representative of the English aristocracy and now the prince has a leadership he never had before.

Without a doubt something that would also have helped Prince Carlos to be the candidate with the most possibilities of being on the throne is due to the scandal mentioned above in which Andrés and Epstein is involved.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Then now, Carlos is one step ahead And they opened doors for him to show that he can take over the kingdom.

Well, with this we can realize that there is no favoritism in the kingdom, Not even with Andrés, who is the queen’s favorite son.

You can also read: Queen Isabel, Felipe and Carlos at risk: Mhoni Vidente

Now we just have to wait and see where this story ends which has been around for a while now.