Queen Elizabeth II plans to settle in Windsor to always be close to her husband

Queen Elizabeth II of England will spend less and less time at Buckingham Palace as she wants to make Windsor Castle her primary residence so she can be near her husband’s grave, the recently deceased Duke of Edinburgh.

According to the Mirror, the couple, married for 73 years, had been isolated in the castle, located in the Berkshire region, throughout the pandemic, and the Duke of Edinburgh died there at the age of 99.

Palace sources now say that while Buckingham Palace, which is being remodeled for £ 369 million (€ 426 million), will be the queen’s main workplace, it is unlikely to be your habitual residence.

In fact, the queen, who turns 95 next week, will continue to reside in Windsor for a while longer. “The kindest thing you can do is let him live where you feel most comfortable“Palace sources consulted told the Mirror.

Before the pandemic, the queen used to work at Buckingham Palace from Tuesday to Thursday every week, and spent the rest of his time at Windsor Castle.

But he is expected to spend more time there when restrictions are lifted by the coronavirus pandemic. Since 2006, when she turned 80, the queen has spent more time in Windsor.

Currently, the queen lives in a ‘bubble’ with 22 members of your staff.