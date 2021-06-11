Queen Elizabeth II pays emotional tribute to Prince Philip on what would be his 100th birthday



Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Chris Jackson / .

Queen elizabeth ii dedicated June 10 to honor her late husband, prince philip, on what would have been his birthday with a tender tribute that is captivating everyone.

That’s how it is, the Duke of Edinburgh would have reached 100 years If not for his anticipated death, last April, and although he is no longer physically with his loved ones, his legacy lives on, more so now than the queen marked the occasion by planting a rose named after Felipe.

The moving moment was recorded through the Instagram account of the Royal Family where they show when Elizabeth receives the detail from the Royal Horticultural Society and they describe that the flower would be planted in the East Terrace Garden of Windsor Castle, which can be seen directly from the monarch’s bedroom so that every time she looks out the window she can contemplate it.

“The queen received a rose from the Duke of Edinburgh to commemorate what would have been the Duke’s centenary. The rose was gifted by the Royal Horticultural Society, of which The Queen is Patron. Named in memory of the Duke, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, ”the publication says.

But that is not all. Also a donation will be made to your Award Living Legacy Fund for every Duke of Edinburgh rose sold so that young people and adults with goals of an important social reason are promoted.

“The Duke was committed and passionate about the DofE and leaves an incredible legacy, empowering young people with the confidence, skills and stamina to make a real difference to themselves and the world around them,” the charity wrote in their social networks.

On April 9, the Crown revealed that unfortunately the Duke of Edinburgh had died “peacefully” in Windsor Castle, where he was being held in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a week later was his funeral, which marked the first royal meeting with him Prince harry after the attacks against him.