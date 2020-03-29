Queen Elizabeth II, networks explode after spreading rumor that she has coronavirus | Instagram

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor Better known as Queen Elizabeth II, she is the current monarch of the British crown, she quickly became a trend after a rumor was shared about her state of health which spread that she had been infected with coronavirus.

Currently England is one of the countries affected by this pandemic and although it has already been confirmed that several personalities of the performs are infected like their son Prince charles there is no confirmation that she is, too.

Now The Queen He is ninety-three years old, will be 94 in a few days on April 21.

Queen Elizabeth II is trending because there are rumors that she tested positive for # COVID19; However, there are no official sources to confirm this, so it is concluded that it is a false news. pic.twitter.com/CfOuGNr8Lz

March 28, 2020

For a few weeks, the British monarch was transferred to a safe place where she would be away from contact with the disease, although at the start of the outbreak she continued with her protocol and royal agenda, perhaps even in recent days. it was necessary to move it to a safer place.

“She is in good health, but it has been considered preferable to move her. Palace hosts see a steady stream of visitors among politicians and dignitaries around the world,” a Palace source confirmed to The Sun newspaper when she was recently relocated.

Fortunately the Buckingham Palace They have not shared information about the queen’s health because they have had no need to communicate bad news that is the first thing to do at certain times.

Without official sources the news that was circulating In Internet they are just rumors at the end, as long as there is no official statement what is said outside the palace is simply a rumor.

You are aware that Queen Elizabeth II has lived during the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, World War II, the Korean War, the Cuban revolution, the first man on the moon, the beginning of the internet, the fall of the wall from Berlin, the COVID19 ETC ETC ?!

March 28, 2020

Further clarifying that the Queen isabel II He is one of the people who could be prone to this virus due to his age, most probably for a long time when he was quarantined and with extreme care.

Queen Elizabeth watching how everyone believes the story that she is infected with Coronavirus, when we all know that she will see us all die. pic.twitter.com/GWeAysg9BK

March 28, 2020

