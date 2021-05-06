Queen Elizabeth II launches her own line of beers



Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Toby Melville -Pool / Getty Images

Queen elizabeth ii already has its own line of beers. Sandringham Estate announced on Twitter that the monarch has developed its own range of this drink: an Indian Pale Ale and a Bitter made from plants from their Norfolk estate.

“We are thinking about Father’s Day and what better way to celebrate it than with one of our new Sandringham Beers. Sandringham Estate has developed an IPA and Bitter from organic Laurette Barley grown on the larger estate and is available to buy now at the Sandringham Shop, ”says the publication announcing the launch.

We’re thinking ahead to Fathers Day and what better way to celebrate than with one of our new Sandringham Beers. Sandringham Estate has developed an IPA and a Bitter from organic Laurette Barley grown on the wider Estate and is available to buy now from the Sandringham Shop. pic.twitter.com/QHn2q3R3n4 – Sandringham (@ sandringham1870) May 4, 2021

As the tweet says, the drink is already on the shelves of the gift shop in the area of ​​his residence, which has reopened after the lifting of the blocking measures by Covid-19, and It is on sale at $ 5.50 for a 500 ml bottle.

The beer is named after Sandringham with pictures of a hare and a pheasant on the label, depending on the variety.

In the bottling design process, these animals have been chosen because they are two very abundant species in the area where the royal residence is located.

So the next time you go to England, you can stop by the monarch’s Sandringham estate and buy a beer made directly from the plants on Her Majesty’s estate.

This is not the queen’s first foray into the alcohol industry. In 2020, Buckingham Palace released a gin made from botanical ingredients found on the palace grounds, including hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves.