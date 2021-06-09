Queen Elizabeth II has already personally met her great-granddaughter Lilibeth Diana, Meghan and Harry’s second baby



It seems that Queen Elizabeth II is doing her part to get closer to Meghan Markle and her children.

Photo: Chris Jackson / .

Queen elizabeth ii He has already been able to see with his own eyes, and strictly direct, his newborn great-granddaughter Lilibeth Diana, second offspring of the Dukes of Sussex, Meghan and Harry.

As reported by People magazine, the prince and the former actress would have contacted the sovereign through a video call so that she could greet the new member of the Windsor clan face to face, whose first name is a direct tribute to the monarch, since that was her childhood nickname and, in addition, the one that the late Duke of Edinburgh used all his life to refer to her in privacy.

Sources close to the royal couple, who reside in California with their eldest son Archie and the newcomer Lili, have wanted to underline the illusion and emotion that overwhelmed them all at the possibility that the royal matriarch could make use of new technologies to feel closer to them in this special moment: “They were eager to introduce her to the family and they did so as soon as they left the hospital,” noted an informant.

Provided that coronavirus-motivated restrictions do not prevent them, as happened at the end of last year, Harry and Meghan will travel to the United Kingdom during the next Christmas period to gather the whole family around Lilibeth Diana, whose middle name, evidently , is intended to honor the memory of the late Lady Di, Princess of Wales and mother of Harry.

