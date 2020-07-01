Queen Elizabeth II ended Prince William’s dream | Instagram

Apparently Queen Elizabeth II prevented one of her eldest grandson’s biggest dreams the Prince william, who sought to crown himself as the king of the United Kingdom.

Even many bet that the Prince william He would take the place of Queen Elizabeth sooner than expected after both were absent from their debts due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, everything seems to indicate that the longings for William for having the monarchy at their command they will have to wait.

One of the royal experts Simon Vigar, assured in a documentary, William and Kate: Too Good Be True, that the Queen isabel II it would move his influences to bring down William’s dream and that this could prevent him from being crowned as the king of the United Kingdom.

It may interest you VIDEO Queen Elizabeth, reveal the terrifying secret that keeps her youth

How is the duke of cambridge he trained for the British armed forces and Elizabeth II ordered him to be allowed to go to the forefront of the battle, fearing for his safety, which eventually led him to become an emergency pilot.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Now it was revealed that the queen’s eldest grandson, William, was not allowed to approach the front line since the queen would order to renounce her dream role. And although William She trained to serve the Armed Forces as an emergency helicopter pilot, and the Queen strongly opposed this, according to the source, Simon Vigar.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The reasons why William He was not allowed to approach the front line, revealing that « the supreme chief said no since he is the second in the line of succession to the throne, » said the expert.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

However, although he could not fully fulfill his dream of being in the front and helping in the army, his work was not in vain as he served the country by performing rescues around the British Isles, saving many lives and performing many bailouts, particularly in Anglesey, as well as saved lives around the British Isles. Which gave him a significant role and it meant a lot to him, says Simon.

Yesterday, in Kuwait and Oman, The Duke of Cambridge spent time understanding the important security history of the region, and the UK’s current links with both countries from a defense perspective. In Kuwait, His Royal Highness joined Kuwaiti and UK troops undertaking a Desert Warrior Exercise, before traveling to Musandam in Oman to learn more about the Royal Navy of Oman’s responsibilities monitoring maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Oman and Kuwait are key partners for the UK, and The Duke met military personnel who are sharing expertise to improve security. The following day in Oman, The Duke of Cambridge joined a group of local fishermen alongside traditional fishing skiffs on the beach to hear about how they fish, the challenges to sustainability, and actions being taken to conserve Oman’s marine environment. For more on day 2 and 3 of #RoyalVisitKuwait and #RoyalVisitOman head over to @kensingtonroyal A shared post from The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Dec 4, 2019 at 3:48 PST

You can also read Queen Elizabeth II wouldn’t want Lady Di to reveal Carlos’s dark preferences

Although William He was not in the middle of the war, he recently confessed that being a rescue worker opened his eyes to many sad things that happen and that finally affected him more than he expected.