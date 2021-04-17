Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were cousins, we tell you how this is possible

Prince philip He was 18 when he began his affair with the Queen isabel II, only 13, and from that moment began a relationship that would result in more than 73 years of marriage in which they shared everything, even blood?

As you are reading it; the royals were cousins, and although it seems something unreal, there is a blood bond.

They shared the same family tree, since They were second cousins ​​to Christian IX of Denmark, third cousins ​​to Queen Victoria, and fourth cousins ​​to George III, which made them see each other quite often in family gatherings and the crush would have started since they were children.

Both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh come from families who have held important positions within the European monarchy., so their marriage was a way of continuing the tradition of marrying between people belonging to royalty, something that their grandchildren, the princes William Y Harry, they did not continue.

For this reason, social events were organized to introduce each other in order to pretend someone, but Isabel’s heart already belonged to a member of her family and when she was 20 years old and Felipe 25, they got engaged in complete secret.

They confronted his parents and threatened to leave the crown if they did not allow him to marry; Until now, only the death of the Duke could separate them.

Felipe de Edimburgo died on April 9 at the age of 99, an age that makes him, together with his wife, one of the longest-lived monarchs.

His funeral will take place at the Chapel of St. George, in Windsor, this April 17 and will have only 30 guests because sanitary restrictions do not allow the 800 that the queen had planned to attend.

