The Queen isabel II recognized this Sunday the problems that the coronavirus means for the United Kingdom and thanked all the workers of the health system for surrendering to British families and those who have fallen ill.

In the fifth such message he has made since his coronation in 1953, thanked those who stay home to fight the disease and sent his condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this crisis.

He assured that those who remember these times will be proud of those who were able to face the challenge it represents for the nation and the rest of the world. “This shows that they are as brave as other generations.”

Workers and citizens will symbolize the union to work for others, he said. He also remarked that this has been repeated in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world, humanity has done everything possible to help others and this has become an opportunity to support the rest.

In her message she recalled when in 1940, after the first German attack in London, she and her sister helped other children in difficult times, in the same way children will learn about compassion and help.

This problem is different from others that have been faced, he assured, but it will be possible to face it.Separated, it will be possible to attack the disease and then they will be able to meet friends and loved ones, hug each other again and continue caring for each other.

The queen has only given this type of national messages, outside the Christmas holidays, on four occasions, at the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991, prior to the funeral of Lady Di in 1997, when her mother died in 2002 and on the 60th anniversary of her coronation.

The UK recorded a record 708 daily deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, including a five-year-old boy, bringing the total to 4,331. The country is preparing for its third week of confinement. (Notimex)