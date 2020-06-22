Queen Elizabeth congratulates William and her husband on Father’s Day | Instagram

In the framework of Father’s Day, Queen Elizabeth used her Instagram account to congratulate all the parents and particularly her husband on Prince Philip of Edinburgh, and her grandson, Prince William, who was also celebrating his birthday, but did not mention Harry.

The critics they did not wait for the monarch after he decided to use his social networks to share an emotional message on « Father’s Day », celebrated last Sunday, June 21, speculation increased after he omitted to mention his grandson Harry.

The Queen isabel II She shared a beautiful congratulation, through a series of images in which she appears together with her husband and the four children that Carlos, Ana, Andrés and Eduardo had together, and in which she wished him and all his followers a great day. .

Immediately, the publication she was filled with thousands of congratulations to her husband and also to her children and grandchildren, since they are also parents.

However, one of the details that caught the most attention was that Harry, his other grandson by Prince carlos, will not shine in the congratulation.

The Prince Harry, who at the beginning of the year decided to leave the Crown with his wife, Meghan Markle, shocking the entire world now radic in Los Angeles with her family.

Since then, although rumors have been denied, the relationship between the youngest son of Carlos and royalty has become even more distant and cold.

Quite the contrary with the older grandson William, with whom Queen He even shared a postcard where they appear together and she comes out smiling and wishing him a very happy birthday.

On the other hand, the followers did not avoid remembering the supposed bad relationship that he has with his grandson Harry, for the untimely departure of the Crown and his move to the United States.