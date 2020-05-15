Year 2020 and still some things do not change in the most conservative wing of European royalty: just as expressions of public affection are prohibited, the same goes for outfits and a sample of this are the looks that will recover Meghan Markle Free of Buckingham corsets.

Goodbye to jackets and prom dresses, never again to the formalities of suit and jacket, the dress code taught by the Queen Isabel leaves no room for garments that break the classic and conventional: no longer with its real functions since March 31, now Meghan Markle will regain all its splendor.

Hello magazine! It didn’t take long to highlight the looks of Meghan Markle, who when leaving the United Kingdom has not made much drama for leaving his closet valued at thousands of dollars. Camilla Parker Bowles, one of her main enemies of the Crown, has kept the clothes that the Duchess of Sussex wore.

The Duchy of Cornwall has been the one to invest in Meghan Markle and Harry millions of pounds sterling: from his wedding to his closet, while maintaining in these first months the private security valued at 4 million dollars annually in the United States.

Despite the personal custody that accompanies day and night to Meghan Markle, There is a look that no longer takes into account: that of Queen Elizabeth herself, who would never have allowed modern looks at official events, not at all daring, but “daring” by Buckingham standards.

The wardrobe of Meghan Markle He has been completely transformed since he left London with Harry to settle first in Vancouver and now in Los Angeles, where they share with the little Archie and soon with his mother Doria Ragland a fantastic mansion valued at 18 million dollars.

All the glamor that the house rented from the actor and celebrity Tyler Perry has been reserved for the Beverly Hills mansion because, as far as wardrobe is concerned, Meghan Markle She has currently leaned towards leggings, leggings, loose clothing and everything that makes her feel comfortable in tune with her washed face without the obligatory makeup of the past. The photos speak for themselves. If you look at them Queen IsabelIt is not difficult to imagine their reaction.