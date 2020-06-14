It was the queen’s first public appearance since the country was quarantined in late March.

Azteca News –

The Queen Isabel of the United Kingdom observed on Saturday a military ceremony that respected social distance in the Windsor castle for the official celebration of his birthday, after the pandemic of coronavirus forced to cancel the traditional parade of soldiers through the center of London.

The 94-year-old monarch watched a series of exercises by the First Welsh Guards Battalion in the castle courtyard, instead of the traditional Trooping the Color parade event to mark the occasion.

The queen, who has been living with her husband Prince Philip, 99, in the western castle of London, has issued a series of messages of encouragement to the nation in the past three months, including television speeches that have been rare during his 68-year reign.

She, however, had not been seen in public until Saturday, when she dressed in a jade-colored coat and a diamond brooch from the Welsh Guards to observe a ceremony in which the two-meter social distance rule was respected. soldiers and listen to the music performed by the Domestic Division Band.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace released a new photograph of the royal couple to celebrate the birthday of Felipe. The salute with arms that is normally performed for the occasion in London.

The birthday The queen’s royal is on April 21, but the official celebration is in June.