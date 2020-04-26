Queen Elizabeth, prepare successor and it will not be Camilla Parker | Instagram

Although the Queen Isabel is in perfect health with everything and the risks of the current crisis by the Covid-19, everyone knows that the moment of the monarch’s outcome may be near, and someone very close prepares to succeed her on the throne.

Although by right the next in line to the succession to the throne is the Prince carlos, the queen’s firstborn son is aware that his 71 years old, it might not touch the title of sovereign of England.

It should be remembered that several weeks ago the royal announced having been infected with coronavirus and although he has recently recovered, he shows no interest in occupying his mother’s position, the Queen isabel II.

However, the position would be immediately acquired by William the eldest son of Carlos and the deceased Princess Dian, and there is a family member who is already preparing more than anyone else.

The call Duchess of Cambridge, title granted when she married the second from the line of succession to the throne, Prince William.

Kate Middleton would be the one that would happen with the Prince william in front of Queen Elizabeth II and for this he is already preparing.

A special company has become Sophie from Wessex looking to their future and responsibilities within the British royal family.

Middleton It has been mostly accompanied by the presence of Sophie from Wessex, same that maintains a very important role within royalty and very close to Elizabeth II.

Sophie has been in charge of preparing already Kate to take on his role first as Wale’s princess, and then as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.

So to get to that point, there are some changes within the royal family, so therein lies the recent and constant presence of Sophie.

At some point in the reign of the dukes of cambridge in power, the duchess may accompany him in some acts and activities but at some point he must also make trips on his own, assure various portals.

This implies some pressure for the British, so the proximity of Sophie from Wessex It would be a great ally for these cases.

Sophie is the favorite daughter-in-law of the Queen isabel II Since she knows very well the work that Kate must carry out abroad as well as in the charitable organizations that she presides.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited HMP Send to talk to some of the women she met during a visit to the prison in 2015 – who have since been successfully rehabilitated, released and are rebuilding their families, in addition to women currently at the prison. The Duchess heard about the work that the Forward Trust do at the prison in supporting clients to improve their relationships with friends and family, including reconnecting with children. Among those that The Duchess spoke with today was Kirsty, who she first met in 2015. Kirsty spent her childhood in and out of the care system. Following a series of adverse experiences, she turned to substance misuse and began a 10-year cycle of addiction and reoffending: • “While serving my sentence, I woke up one day and accomplished enough was enough. • I took myself to my drug and alcohol worker and asked for help. I was lucky enough to be sent to HMP Send for a fresh start. • The program changed my life. In some of my darkest moments since, I have never turned back to drugs. ” • What we experience in the earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess of Cambridge has spent time meeting with families across the country and hearing about the issues they deal with day-to-day, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organizations and practitioners. It takes just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood – click the link in our bio to answer the # 5BigQuestions on the Under 5s. A shared post from Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jan 22, 2020 at 10:08 am PST

The proximity that both have strengthened is already very noticeable in the surroundings, the source Minutoneuquen.com has described, and outside the palace, they have even pointed out that Sophie shows great affection for the future wife of the King of England.

Many of the images of the two women together show Sophie checking Kate’s face, they have strong eye contact suggesting that the Countess of Wessex is taking a semi-maternal approach, according to Judy James, a body language expert at one specialized Internet page.

