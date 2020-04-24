Queen Elizabeth and the woman who made her see her luck was not Lady Diana | Instagram

The Queen Isabel He has dealt with different personalities and characters throughout his life and although some members of his family have made certain plays, a woman was the one who ended up breaking the patience of the queen at some point.

With the gentle temper that has always distinguished the monarch who will even portray her in the most recent series The Crown, there was only one person capable of turning the world upside down by Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, named as the Queen Isabel.

Far from the candidates that many would think occupy the position as the headache for the monarchOnly one woman was able to break the calm character of the British queen.

The reina Isabel, who was always smiling but with a firm hand, throughout his 94 years of life last Tuesday, has gone through all kinds of situations, dramas and secrets during his 68 long years of reign in front of the crown.

But it was a woman who made the sovereign cry to the sea and this would be known sooner or later.

You may be interested Queen Elizabeth and the strong bond that linked her to Marilyn Monroe after a mythical encounter

It transpired that this woman represented a whole challenge for the queen, and we are not talking about Meghan Markle, Lady Diana, Camilla or some of the scandals that King Felipe carried out.

It was lady Pamela Hicks 91 years old, nothing more and nothing less than the cousin of the monarch who revealed the mystery.

Pamela Hicks, who has closely followed the life of his majesty has begun to reveal very hidden secrets in the palace.

It is worth mentioning that in the series The Crown portrays this same episode, which addresses the arrival of the duke’s mother in their lives, the Princess alice already of an advanced age and lack of certain faculties he arrived to spend his last days at the royal family’s house.

However, this was not easy, mainly for the duke who, despite the fact that it was his mother who would abandon him for many years after a cruel illness, had not maintained contact with her almost all his life and had had to become strong after suffering the loss of his sister.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

But for Isabel it was quite a challenge, the daughter of Pamela Hicks, India (niece of the queen) reveals the viacrucis of Isabel to be in charge of her mother-in-law, Alicia de Battenberg who pointed out, was the most complicated mother-in-law that could have touched the Queen Isabel.

Alice from Battenberg He had dealt with deafness all his life, although he could read lips, he could not do it while speaking more than one person at a time. If she was at a big dinner party, she couldn’t help but feel like everyone was talking about her, she explains. Hicks.

Alicia was always grumpy, despite the fact that in the series they portray a different person, always kind.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Likewise, Hicks, details that living with Alice It could be very difficult, according to one of the anecdotes he revealed was:

“On one occasion in Windsor castle in which we were waiting to eat, a footman came to accompany Princess Alicia to eat with the Queen Isabel. The young man was new to the job, he was in his 20s, and as he was nervous he thought he had to entertain her: ‘What have you been doing this morning, ma’am?’ He asked. ‘And what does it matter to you?’ Princess Alicia retorted, “as Minutoneuquen.com described.

However, after some years of dealing with that difficult character and constant bad mood, Queen Elizabeth found the key to patience and managed to calm the irruptions of her mother-in-law.

2/25/1885 Princess Alice of Battenberg was born in Windsor Castle, the daughter of Prince Louis of Battenberg and Princess Louise of Hesse (Queen Victoria’s granddaughter). As a child she was found to have difficulty learning to speak and Congenital deafness was detected, so he was taught to read lips and managed to learn to speak English, German, French and Greek. In 1903 she married Prince Andrew of Greece in Darmstadt, with whom she had four daughters and one son, Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. He suffered the consequences of both the Greek internal conflicts and World War I, which meant that he was constantly changing his residence. In 1930 she was diagnosed with a mental illness, undergoing quite cruel treatments on some occasions while she was hospitalized in Switzerland. In 1930 and 1931 all her daughters married German princes and her son went to live with her uncle Louis in England. In 1938, having had few contacts with his family, he returned to Greece, where he devoted himself to assisting the poor. Unlike the Greek royal family, she remained in Greece during World War II, considering that her cousin was the German ambassador, but she was against the Nazi occupation. He was very hungry in the months leading up to the end of the war and helped Jews flee the country. In 1967, after the fall of the monarchy in Greece, she was invited to live in the United Kingdom by her daughter-in-law Queen Elizabeth and her son. She died in Buckingham Palace in 1969 and was buried in St George’s Chapel in Windsor. In 1988 they transferred their remains to the convent of Santa María Magdalena de Jerusalem. #aliciadebattenberg #aliceofbattenberg #battenberg #hesse # 1885 #windsor #london #buckinghampalace #athens #jerusalem A post shared by Royal Ephemeris (@real_efemerides) on Feb 25, 2019 at 10:03 AM PST

You can also read The Dukes of Sussex, the alarms go off Harry separates

He became fully responsible for her and her well-being in all aspects of the wonderful life he lived under her roof as it stands out as something that characterizes the Queen Isabel “He always manages to bring out the best in people!” He concluded.

.