The mythical encounter that occurred between Queen Elizabeth and the famous actress Marilyn Monroe unleashed details that both shared.

To talk about the life of the monarch is to list an endless list of experiences that have happened throughout her recent 94 years of life.

The monarch, he has known great personalities from different fields throughout the time he has been at the forefront of the British crown.

Great figures have stepped on the Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for an encounter with the queen.

Likewise, she has traveled through a great diversity of places in the world, meeting mostly characters that have marked the history.

However, throughout their 68 years of wearing the British crown, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated moments was the meeting he had with the great actress, Norma Jean Baker, better known as Marilyn Monroe.

Queen Elizabeth and the famous actress met in 1952, the meeting took place in one of the countless ceremonies of The Royal Film Performance attended by the queen, when the outstanding film entitled The Battle of the River Plate, starring Peter Finch and Anthony Quayle, was released.

Said event, The Royal Film PerformanceSince then, it was the setting for the premiere of the most important film productions of the year, from 1946, they have the honor of receiving the British royal family.

Also, attendees had the opportunity to collaborate with the collection of money for this event, destined to some charity programs in favor of mental health for people of the film industry from England.

The meeting between the two did not disappoint, both of them, who were at their best in terms of beauty, glamor and famous each from their trenches.

Few know that Isabel and Marylin, two reference icons of the 20th century were united by strong ties.

Norma Jean Baker Mortenson and Elizabeth Alexandra Mary would go down in history, the second with knowledge of it because she was prepared to reign, the second had to prepare her way to success from scratch.

Norma Jean or Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Alexandra, Elizabeth II, Queen of England they arrived in the world the same year 1926.

With the great difference between the two that Marilyn Monroe she was born in a humble cradle, while Elizabeth in a golden cradle.

Both in the year 1956 They were 30 years old, both in all their glory and world famous. The universal spark happened Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth met, smiled, at least during that magical moment.

It is worth mentioning that at that iconic moment the actress attended as a guest since she did not have a role in the tape that was released at that time, Marilyn she was married to the playwright Arthur Miller. However, in an extra gesture on the part of the actress, she broke protocol by making a small bow, a gesture that the queen appreciated through her smile, the moment was immortalized in a photograph, as detailed by Vanity Fair.

