Queen Elizabeth II, from the United Kingdom, was photographed riding a horse at Windsor Castle, in her first public appearance since the beginning of the confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd has been in isolation since the coronavirus pandemic began

Photo: PA Media / BBC News Brasil

The 94-year-old monarch was photographed on top of a 14-year-old Fell Pony named Balmoral Fern over the weekend.

Elizabeth 2ª regularly rides horses at Windsor Castle, which is considered her favorite royal residence.

Since the start of the pandemic, she and her husband Philip, the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, have been in isolation, accompanied by a small number of officials.

The royal couple is in the age group considered to be at greatest risk for coronavirus, above 60 years.

Elizabeth II’s last public photo was taken when she left Buckingham Palace for one of her royal residences in Berkshire on March 19.

One of her two Dorgi dogs, named Candy and Vulcan, could be seen beside her as they both looked out the car window. A Dorgi is a cross between a Corgi and a Dachshund.

Queen traveled a week ahead of schedule because of new coronavirus pandemic

Photo: PA Media / BBC News Brasil

Travel ahead of schedule

The queen traveled to Windsor Castle a week earlier than she normally would at this time of year to isolate herself during the pandemic.

The day before she left, she fulfilled her official obligations, but replaced her weekly face-to-face audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a phone call.

The monarch is passionate about horses and breeds thoroughbred racehorses.

Wearing a colorful scarf and elegantly dressed in a woolen jacket, bombs, gloves and white boots, the queen was photographed by the Press Association (PA) news agency during the weekend’s sunny weather.

During confinement, Elizabeth 2nd made two rare TV announcements.

In the first, she said the UK “will succeed” in fighting the virus and thanked people for following the government’s rules to stay home.

This happened less than a week after his son, Charles, the Prince of Wales, came out of self-isolation after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

UK royalty made video calls with healthcare professionals

Photo: PA Media / BBC News Brasil

In the second, she delivered a poignant speech to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe, praising Britain’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that filled the empty streets with “love”.

Members of the Royal Family also sent messages of thanks and support to key officials and the public during the confinement.

Queen rides her horse frequently; in this photo she celebrates her 77th birthday

Photo: PA Media / BBC News Brasil

The queen and senior royalty, including William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, made video calls with healthcare professionals around the world to mark International Nurses Day.

Elizabeth 2nd spent her birthday on April 21 in confinement with Prince Philip.

Several annual events that marked the occasion had to be canceled due to the pandemic, including Trooping the Color, which celebrates the monarch’s official birthday in June.

Members of the royal family, including Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, phoned and made a video call to the monarch to wish him a happy birthday.

