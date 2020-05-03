Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen together with singer Adam Lambert presented this Thursday the song “You Are The Champions”, a version of their rock hit “We Are The Champions” and whose benefits will go to the fight against the global crisis of the coronavirus.

Recorded remotely from the homes of these three musicians in London and Los Angeles (USA), “You Are The Champions” is dedicated to all healthcare workers who tirelessly strive around the world to mitigate the pandemic.

“Just like our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents fought for us in both world wars, these brave front-line warriors are our new champions,” guitarist Brian May said in a statement.

The “You Are The Champions” video alternates images of the musicians playing this new version of “We Are The Champions” with footage from doctors and nurses from around the world.

One such person featured in the clip is Rory Taylor, daughter of Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor, who is a doctor in the UK National Health Service (NHS).

“As a father with a daughter on the front line, I am ultraconscious of the vital work they are doing on a daily basis to save us and to save society,” said Roger Taylor, who demanded that governments dedicate “one hundred percent of their effort” to protect health workers.

The Universal label specified that the proceeds from this issue will be donated to the COVID-19 Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) created by the United Nations Foundation.

“‘We are The Champions’ has always been a rallying cry,” said Elizabeth Cousens, president and CEO of the United Nations Foundation.

“We are grateful to Queen and Adam Lambert for using their talents to support our frontline heroes in response to COVID-19. Their contribution to this fight will lift spirits and raise critical funds for the solidarity response to COVID-19,” he added. .

