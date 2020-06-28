« Lockumentary » is the name that Queen and Adam Lambert have given to their documentary series in which you can travel with them through their tours, and thus learn what the daily lives of these geniuses are like before entering the scene.

The documentary takes fans in-depth to know what it takes to produce a tour.

The first episode, which premiered on the 26th of this month, led fans to visualize what it’s like to put on a show of this magnitude, leading the viewer to know the sound tests of the concerts in Japan, South Korea and Australia.

The band’s stage director explained:

« Every time I’m on tour with Queen I really enjoy it, it’s a fun tour. They are such lovely people and we have an amazing team and we are surrounded by so many nice people (…) It is a very well oiled machine. It is good to be a part of it «

On the other hand, motivated by the global health crisis, Queen and Adam Lambert had to cancel the « Rhapsody Tour » in Europe, however they decided to give fans a compendium of shows led by Rock in Rio, Global Citizens Festival , Summer Sonic festival among others that could be enjoyed through the band’s YouTube channel.

For each of Queen’s fans, it only remains to wait for the tide of the global health crisis to subside, so that they can go to the rescheduled shows and enjoy good music and good company.