Never before was it so necessary to stay home. For several years, the digital irruption has led us precisely to do more online purchases, without the need to visit physical stores.

In countries like the United States, large chains or shopping malls tend to disappear precisely because large sections of people shop online.

Today we must also stop going out due to the pandemic of Covid-19Buying online is the best option. We share some positive aspects of this type of purchase.

Advantages of buying online:

It makes it easy to compare prices of products and their characteristics in a few minutes.

You can make purchases at the time you need, 365 days a year.

You avoid traveling, traffic, lines and interaction with other people (something to avoid with the Covid-19)

You can even make purchases of products from abroad.

There is a greater variety of products and prices.

They send things to your front door.

They are an increasingly secure purchasing system.

As you can see, buying online has never been as positive as it is now, which is also a necessary thing. For you to do it without problems, buy from reliable sources or pages.

# QuédateEnCasa: Buying online has advantages. | Pxhere

If the purchase information appears in a language that you do not fully master, avoid making the transaction so that you do not get an unpleasant surprise.

Tips before buying online:

Know the identity of the supplier and the characteristics of your product.

Check additional charges (product shipping, conditions, taxes and payment methods).

Check that the portal has declared its privacy policies and read them.

Keep in mind the return, cancellation, exchange, guarantee, general purchase conditions and restrictions policies.

Try to buy from your home, save and print proof of purchase.

If you are going to buy with a foreign supplier, verify that it makes deliveries to Mexico.

Check that the site where the purchase is made is safe, this can be verified when the pages start with https: // and a “closed padlock” icon.

Go to your Bank and know the security mechanisms of your credit and debit card, when making an online purchase, these can be a message to your registered cell phone, a token with a unique number or a series of questions that guarantee that the purchase is made by the account holder.

Never share your financial data, they are personal and non-transferable, better get closer to your bank and know the security measures for online purchases.

Finally, choose to make your purchases from secure internet networks and from computers that are not shared with people who may have access to your data and misuse it.

Source: Condusef

