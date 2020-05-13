Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the most outstanding actors, singers, composers, writers and producers in recent years. He is an extremely complex actor who has been in high profile Hollywood productions such as Mary Poppins Returns and has succeeded, with much acclaim, on Broadway with plays like In the Heights and Hamilton.

The first work has an adaptation to the big screen by Warner Bros. which had a premiere date set for August 21, 2020, but it was passed to June 2021.

The work of Hamilton was filmed with the original cast at the Richard Rogers Theater on the Broadway circuit. Disney bought the rights, slated to premiere on October 15, 2021. But in a strange 180 degree turn, The company decided to advance its premiere and not for traditional rooms, but for streaming.

So is. Hamilton will premiere exclusively at Disney + on July 3, 2020. This news is surprising considering that it was a normal premiere of a very successful Broadway play that It was filmed, and also, and this is the surprise, it still had more than a year of support.

However. This also represents a respite for theater lovers, as measures to mitigate COVID-19 affected this part of the entertainment industry and no one knows when productions will return.

According to some media, Hamilton’s current season was practically impossible to see on stage, as all tickets have been sold for months and for a fairly high price. Disney +, for the United States, costs $ 6.99, nothing comparable to the cost of the ticket and you can also see the other contents of the streaming platform.

Considering all these details, It is understandable why Disney decided to bring forward the premiere of Hamilton. But above all things, Hamilton’s arrival at Disney + gives the platform a point for its exclusive content.

A few weeks ago, The National Theater YouTube channel released Danny Boyle’s 2011 play Frankenstein starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, both alternating between the doctor and the monster of his creation. The two works in streaming did very well, showing a genuine interest in theater in these times.

Hamilton is one of the most important Broadway plays today. Taken in 2016 11 Tonys (the Oscar of the Theater), including the Best Musical. And also, he took the prize Pulitzer for drama.

Hamilton, written and starring Miranda, It introduces us to Alexander Hamilton, considered one of the founding fathers of the United States, who was a migrant born in the Caribbean but with a half British and French mother, and a Scottish father. The most peculiar feature of Hamilton is that the music is based on hip hop, rap and rhymes parody of a historical moment that would be thought more traditional to take to the theater.

Featured Image: ‘Hamilton’ by Joan Marcus