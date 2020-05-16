One of the most successful Netflix series in recent years in Latin America is Narcos: México. Released in 2018, it brought together an amazing criminal history and a cast that is difficult to miss. The series created and produced by Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro was renewed by Diego Luna and Michael Peña for a second season.

Two years later, Narcos: Mexico fans saw Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s stories return for another 10 episodes. Today, we have crazy news for you about the third season of the drug trafficking series.

In a recent RollingStone interview with Bad Bunny, revealed, among other things, that the Puerto Rican is part of the third season of Narcos: Mexico.

In the interview you can read that they write “He began filming scenes as a supporting actor in the Netflix crime series Narcos before it closed due to the pandemic”. At the moment, there is nothing confirmed by Netflix. However, RollingStone already confirms a secondary actor that will appear out there.

In the same interview, at the end you can read that Bad Bunny “He hopes to continue recording Narcos later this year”. Although this information seems to say little, it really is already a confirmation that season three is on hold and that its premiere could take longer than planned.

In other news, Bad Bunny released their second album, Yo Hago Lo Que Me La La Gana, or “I Do Whatever I Want”, to become the highest-rated Spanish album ever released in the United States.