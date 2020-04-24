The first virtual draft in NFL history, which had its opening night on Thursday, was quite predictable. Nine of the top ten players to make the Top 10 of the choices have been confirmed. It is worth mentioning that this year’s ceremony would be a mega event in Las Vegas. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was carried out virtually.

Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons were drafted. Surprise? None (.)

Photo: Lance!

And experts nailed almost every position, including that of draft number 1, quarterback Joe Burrow, university champion with LSU Tigers, MVP of the season (Heisman Trophy) and record holder for TDs and yard passes. First choice owner and in need of a QB, it was clear that Burrow was the right choice for Cincinnati Bengals, last place last season (and therefore the first to choose).

In draft 2, another certainty: needing to improve the defense, Washington Redskins, second worst team last season, stayed with Defensive End (one of the players who seek to overthrow the quarterback) Chase Young, who is already an American sports star and one of the best defenders in the history of the College.

Jeffrey Okudah (Ohio State cornerback) was draft 3 and will defend the Detroit Lions. And two quarterbacks were in choices 5 and 6: Tua Tagovailoa, considered the most fantastic player in the draft, but very injured by injuries, who goes to the Miami Dolphins; and Justin Herbert, an Oregon Ducks star, who will play for the Carolina Panthers.

Only the fourth choice had any surprises. Many thought the New York Giants would choose the offensive tackle (which seeks to prevent rival defenders from toppling their team’s quarterback) Jedrick Wills, Alabama star Crimson tide. But the franchise chose Georgia Bulldogs’ Andrew Thomas. But Wills was not long in coming: it was choice 10 and will defend the Cleveland Browns.

The first ten choices were from the NFL Draft-2020 were:

1 – Joe Burrow (LSU Tigers) will defend the Cincinnati Bengals. He is a quarterback, responsible for the launches. It has 1.91m and 100kg.

2 – Chase Young (Ohio State) will defend the Wahington Redskins. He is a defensive end, attacking the rival quarterback. It has 1.96m and 120kg.

3 – Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) will defend the Detroit Lions. He is a cornerback, a defensive side. It has 1.85m and 91kg.

4 – Andrew Thomas (Georgia Bulldogs) will defend the New York Giants. He is an offensive Tacke, one of those responsible for defending his team’s quarterback. It has 1.96m and 145 kg.

5- Your Tagovailoa (Alabama) will defend the Miami Dolphins, quarterback. It has 1.83m and 98kg.

6- Justin Herbert (Oregon Ducks) will defend the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback. 1.98m and 107kg

7 – Derrick Brown (Auburn Tigers) will defend the Carolina Panthers. He is a tackle, one of the players in the center of defense who seeks to take down the opponent quarterback. It has 1.96m and 144kg.

8 – Isaiah Simmons (Clemson Tigers) will defend the Arizona Cardinals. He is a lineback, wildcard that can seek to bring down the rival QB (sack) as well as the runners (running backs and tight ends). It has 1.93m and 108 kg

9 – C. J. Henderson (Florida Gators) will defend the Jacksonville Jaguars, cornerback. 1.85m and 92kg.

10 – Jedrick Wills (Alambama Crimson Tide) will defend the Cleveland Browns, offensive tackle. It has 1.93m and 142kg.

Two more days

Draft-2020 follows this Friday with the choice of players from the second and third rounds. And it ends this Saturday with choices from rounds 4 to 7.

Las Vegas 2022

The NFL has already announced that the city will be home to Draft-2022 as compensation. The 2021 edition will take place in Cleveland.

