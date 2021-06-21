Quartararo’s message to Márquez

06/21/2021 at 5:12 PM CEST

Marc Márquez surprised the entire paddock with the race that was marked on Sunday at the Sachsenring circuit. The Cervera driver, who started fifth, took the lead on the first lap and commanded the German race from start to finish with impeccable strategy. Márquez showed that he was back in top form after his injury and the three operations that took him away from the circuits throughout last season. Marc’s arrival was not easy, Sling he was not going through his best moment and the eight-time world champion suffered several falls in previous races, until he reached Germany where he was reunited with victory.

Fabio Quartararo, the current world leader, came second knowing that he had no rhythm to fight for victory after seeing the times of the weekend and set a clear strategy: finish ahead of the Ducati. The Frenchman finished third behind Marc and Oliveira but more than 6 seconds from Cervera. Fabio, who already knows what it is like to lose a race due to injury and who, like the rest of the paddock, knows the bad streak that Honda has been dragging since Marc Márquez’s injury, greatly appreciated the feat of the Spaniard who simply did a race perfect.

At the end of the race, Quartararo approached Márquez to congratulate him on the track when he crossed the finish line, but he also took advantage of his post-race interview with DAZN to send him a message: “He has been out of racing for almost a year and doing what he has done today knowing Honda’s difficulties … I take off my hat because he really is very big and I want to congratulate him again” voiced that of Yamaha.