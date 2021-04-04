Quartararo wins and Martín triumphs

04/04/2021 at 8:55 PM CEST

The hero was another. The hero was a Spaniard. The hero was a MotoGP rookie. The hero was the pilot of a ‘satellite’ team. The hero of the Doha Grand Prix, the second race of the season, won masterfully, again, after seven disappointments followed by Fabio Quartararo (his last triumph dates from Barcelona-2020), it was Jorge Martin, 23, from San Sebastián de los Reyes, in his 101st grand prize, in his second career among the kings.

‘Martinator‘, now better known as ‘Rocket Martin’, for his impressive way of going out with the Ducati, he achieved pole position yesterday, at Losail, and today he achieved bronze after leading the race in 16 of the 22 laps, in a demonstration of steadfastness, confidence and tremendous talent. “I dedicate this podium to Fausto Gresini (his team boss when he was Moto3 champion in 2018) and I only regret not being second, but & mldr; & rdquor; All that, three hours after another ‘rookie’, Pedro Acosta, only 16 years old, won the Moto3 test from the pit lane.

The race was a repeat of the first Losail GP: the Ducati (on that occasion ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, in this, Martin), but the Yamaha (the first day, Maverick Viñales; the second day, Quartararo) recover ground with a wise dosage of the tires, showing that the grip problems of the past are totally forgotten, although their teacher, their prophet, their ‘Doctor’, Valentino rossi, finished the race in 16th place.

The race of Martin was impeccable and always dominated the peloton, in which not only the ‘Diablo’ and ‘MVK’ fought desperately to regain positions, but the two Suzuki, who still did not get a podium in Qatar, Alex Rins, great, and Joan Mir, mistreated by a Jack miller, who should have been sanctioned, they were looking to get on the podium. “I think I was very clever, I kept the tires until the end, I opened the throttle with care at each corner exit and, at the end, when they passed me Fabio and JohannI just thought about pushing so that the podium did not slip away on this wonderful day. And, yes, I have succeeded & rdquor ;.

The truth is that on the exceptional day of Martin has joined an impressive race where the top 10 have finished, for the first time in history, put in five seconds and the 10th has been Aleix Espargaró, who continues to stand up with his new Aprilia. Mir, the champion, continues with his irregular start and, although today he had a desperate rival in an unsportsmanlike Miller, he should have been sanctioned.

“Many said that the boots of Valentino I could use great & rdquor ;, he pointed out sympathetically Quartararo as he stepped off the podium, “but the truth is that I feel great in his place. I’m very happy, I’ll celebrate with a hamburger at McDonald’s & rdquor ;.