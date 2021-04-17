Quartararo will start from the first position of the grid tomorrow in the race

04/17/2021 at 4:35 PM CEST

Nil Banos

It was one of those pole positions that has a different taste than the rest. And it is that Fabio Quartararo ended up becoming ‘poleman’ at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve after the race direction canceled the best lap for Francesco Bagnaia due to a yellow flag in Turn 9. He fell from that first position in the table of times the Italian and ‘El Diablo’ went up to her.

“It is important to start from this position”said Quartararo upon arrival at the parc fermé and after leaving his M1 next to Alex Rins’s Suzuki -second- and Johann Zarco’s Ducati -third-. “Bagnaia has made a ‘great time’ and we must congratulate him for that, but we have to think about ourselves and we are here, with pole position”explained the young French Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider.

Not only was Quartararo’s privileged position noted today. He also exhibited a very good rhythm in the fourth free practice of the premier class; in FP4. “Above all I have been quite surprised with the pace that I have done. I have felt very well and that we were not really going to the limit in FP4”, commented ‘El Diablo’. Tomorrow there will be a lot of war in the race and he will want to add his second victory of the season.

