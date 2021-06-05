Quartararo will start first in the Catalan GP after getting his fifth consecutive pole

06/05/2021

On at 15:02 CEST

Fabio Quartararo He will start in the first position after getting his fifth consecutive pole. El Diablo set the fastest time of 1.38.853 at the Circuit de Montmeló. The Australian led the last lap of Q2 and progressed to Q1 taking second place on the grid. Miller, despite the fall he gets first row and Johann Zarco third position. Despite the grip problems, the Frenchman had a great last lap.

The Marquez brothers out of Q2. Marc will start in 13th position on the grid and Álex last.