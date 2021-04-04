Quartararo victory with Martín podium in MotoGP and historic Spanish triumph in Moto3

The French pilot of MotoGP Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) scored the second round of the World Championship this Sunday, the Doha Grand Prix, in a comeback that left the Pramac Racing Ducati of the also French Johann Zarco, new leader of the Championship, second and third, and Spanish Jorge Martín, who led most of the race.

Like last Sunday on the same Losail stage, the red one seemed to have no rival in the first half of the race. Martín, who started from pole in his second GP in the premier class, went back to embroider the start and opened up until half a second with Zarco. The tightest possible race was being prepared from behind.

And then he decided he was going to defy all the rules of a rookie. And he scored a pole to remember. And he was able to keep a cool head. And he ended up achieving a spectacular podium. The first of his life in MotoGP Pride of @ 88jorgemartin 🙌 # DohaGP 🇶🇦 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/L5tIRVL1wj – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) April 4, 2021

And it is that up to nine pilots were in the leading group until the end, in a continuous exchange of positions, although the leading trio seemed clear. Along with the Pramac Racing, Álex Rins (Suzuki) was placed, eventually squeezing Martín for the lead, but finally surpassed by the red bikes.

The Yamaha closed that group until the Frenchman was encouraged. This time it was not Maverick Viñales, champion seven days ago with a comeback very similar to the one his teammate started. Quartararo took his climb to the top position, after studying the ideal moment not to suffer from the Ducati’s top speed.

Two laps from the end, Quartararo escaped in the lead and gave Yamaha two out of two, with Zarco again second and this time Jorge Martín third. For the Spanish, debutant this season in MotoGP, it is his first podium. Rins finished fourth, Viñales fifth and reigning champion Joan Mir (Suzuzki) seventh. Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), who was in the fight ahead, and Pol (Repsol Honda), 10th and 13th.

Moto3: Pedro Acosta makes history

Never before had a driver won a race starting from the pit lane and Pedro Acosta did it like someone taking a walk around the Doha circuit. The 16-year-old Spaniard, a debutant in the category, also became world leader and became the fourth youngest rider in history to win in Moto3.

IT’S LEGENDARY! IT’S HISTORICAL! IT’S A BARBARITY! 👏👏👏👏 Incredible victory for @ 37_pedroacosta winning from the pit lane in an unforgettable race. At 16 years old! Today the history of Spanish motorcycling has been written! 🇪🇸 # DohaGP 🇶🇦 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/zD3Ju9eMhl – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) April 4, 2021

“I don’t know how I did it. When you are working with the best you can achieve something like this. Yesterday I saw it a little dark, after the penalty, but when I got up this morning I told my assistant: ‘We can do it’. I want to thank my family, my assistant and my team. Without their help I couldn’t be here, “he declared after the race. Darryn Binder and Niccolò Antonelli entered the finish line from behind, second and third on the podium respectively.

The other image of the race starred Jeremy Alcoba and John Mcphee, who ended up on the floor after a touch of the Spanish with Darryn Binder, which caused a fight between them, which even slightly came to blows.

MOTO2: Raúl Fernández, first podium of his career in the category

Sam Lowes prevailed in a race in which Remy Gardner wanted to embarrass him, but failed. For his part, the Spanish Raúl Fernández slipped third and signed the first podium of his career in Moto2.

“I am very happy, I want to thank my team because we have worked very well. We will see the next race. With nine laps remaining I had problems with the front tire and I had to brake a bit, ”Fernández commented after the race.