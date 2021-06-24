Quartararo, the world leader, eager to “start in Assen”

06/24/2021 at 7:13 PM CEST

The French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), leader in the provisional classification of the MotoGP World Championship, says he really wants to start at Assen, because “it is one of my favorite circuits”.

“It is completely different from Sachsenring but the bike is working well and in 2019 I ended up very happy with the result achieved here and it is a circuit that I like, because it is very fast and I think we can do very well”explains Quartararo.

“Sachsenring was tough for us, but the podium was the best we could hope for and I’m happy with it,” recalls the French rider.

Regarding the problems of his teammate Maverick Viñales, who assured that he was going to “copy” his set-up, Fabio Quartararo pointed out that “each rider is different and I don’t think it is the right way to deal with it, but the bike is working. super good and I’m very happy “.

“Sachsenring was not the best circuit for us, but we were still able to go fast and here we reached a circuit where he has always been fast, he is the last winner and I think that even if he works in his own way he will be able to go fast, but if he wants to copy us, it is not a big problem either, “admits Quartararo.

On Assen, Fabio Quartararo emphasizes that “it is a track that I am very good at; even with Moto3 and Moto2 I have been very fast in the third sector, and there are some corners in which it is with the motorcycle that is, you find yourself well”.

“At this circuit I always feel good, so I hope the same for this weekend as it is one of my favorite circuits and I think our bike is doing very well and it has nothing to do with technique”, says the French Yamaha.